Carbonear man charged with mischief for small explosion at Come by Chance refinery

A 40-year-old Carbonear man has been charged after an incident at the North Atlantic refinery in Come by Chance last October.

The RCMP were called to a report of a small explosion in a temporary fabrication building on the site. The investigation revealed that a small bag of acetylene had been placed in the welding area and exploded. There were no injuries or damage.

The man has been charged with mischief endangering the lives of others and mischief over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Clarenville in early April.