It is perhaps one of the most unusual calls to which a fire department has ever responded.

Tuesday night, the Carbonear Volunteer Fire Department wea called out to rescue a turkey stuck in a tree.

Frank Butt, the town mayor and a volunteer firefighter himself, posted these pictures to social media. He said that in his 32 years with the department he has seen a lot but this one takes the cake.

The turkey is reportedly doing fine, and with Christmas and Thanksgiving behind us, the turkey should remain safe for a while.