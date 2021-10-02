One motorist is lucky to have escaped serious injury following a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. The driver of an eastbound sedan had lost control between Soldier’s Pond and the Foxtrap weigh scales. As a result, their vehicle veered off the road and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof.

An official on scene stated any injuries to the driver were not considered serious. Roads were wet with heavy rain at the time of the crash.