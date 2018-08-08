Costco in St. John’s was evacuated today after a vehicle fire just outside its doors. There were heavy flames and smoke when the SUV caught fire around 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Shoppers were sent into the crowded parking lot, as firefighters made quick work of the blaze. The driver had been going to get gas when he smelled smoke and turned around in the parking lot. The car stopped about 200 feet from the gas pumps. The driver escaped uninjured and the store was able to re-open minutes later.