Shortly after midnight this morning the St. John’s Regional Fire Department and the RNC responded to a call of a vehicle through Kitchen Design Boutique in the Prescott St / Rawlins Cross area.

It’s the first significant crash in this area since the redesign of Rawlins Cross.

Damage to the building and the vehicle involved was extensive. The driver was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. The area was taped off and Prescott St / Rawlins Cross was closed during the investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: PHOTOS AND INFORMATION PROVIDED BY ARTHUR GREEN.