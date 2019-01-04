One employee was sent to hospital after a car crashed into the Capital Hyundai dealership in St. John’s on Friday.

Police and firefighters were called at around 4 p.m. The car drove through the showroom’s front window and into a wall near the service department. A male employee was struck and trapped under the vehicle until rescue personnel arrived. He was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The two women in the car walked out of the building and didn’t appear to have suffered any serious injuries.

There was major structural damage to the building. Firefighters and police are still on the scene. Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.