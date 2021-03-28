A woman is lucky to be alive after her car left the road and went over Signal Hill this morning.

Police, fire and rescue were called to the top of Signal Hill shortly after six a.m. this morning.

A car driving up the hill went through large rock barriers that leads to Ladies Lookout, and down over the hill, coming to rest about 50 feet from the edge of the cliff.

One of the large boulders used to block vehicle access was pushed back several metres by the impact.

The driver was not seriously injured and taken to hospital. Roads were snow covered and icy at the time. An investigation into the cause is underway.