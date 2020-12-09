Canopy Growth announced Wednesday it is ceasing operations in St. John’s.

It’s one of several changes the company is making. Operations are closing in St. John’s, Fredericton, Edmonton, and Bowmanville, Ont.; as well as its outdoor cannabis grow operations in Saskatchewan. Approximately 220 employees have been impacted as a result of these closures.

“As part of the end-to-end review of our operations that we outlined during our second-quarter earnings call, we have made the decision to close a number of our production facilities. These actions will be an important step towards achieving our targeted $150-$200 mlllion of cost savings and accelerating our path to profitability. We are confident that our remaining sites will be able to produce the quantity and quality of cannabis required to meet current and future demand,” said David Klein, Canopy Growth CEO said in a statement.

“This was a difficult decision but I believe it is the right one. I want to thank all of the employees impacted by this decision for their efforts in helping build Canopy Growth.”

The company said 14 jobs in St. John’s are affected.

“Canopy Growth has made the difficult decision to close a number of its production facilities and will not be opening its facility in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Canopy Growth will repay approximately $1.9 million for the reduced mark-up rates provided to CGC to offset the $95-million capital expenditure that the company invested to construct this facility. Fourteen employees have been impacted as a result. These decisions are never easy and we want to thank the employees impacted for the contributions they made to Canopy Growth, as well as the government of Newfoundland and Labrador for supporting Canopy Growth as we worked to build this production facility,” said Jordan Sinclair, Canopy Growth’s Vice-President of Communications.