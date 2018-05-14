There are now 27 approved retailers for cannabis in the province once it becomes legal. Canopy Growth is adding four licences after last week’s 24 were announced, but one retailer has dropped out.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.