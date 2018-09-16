A new cannabis production facility in Burin is one step closer to reality. Oceanic Releaf has passed environmental assessment. The company is looking to turn the former High Liner fish plant into a 60-thousand square foot cannabis production warehouse. The plan includes two grow and flowering rooms, as well as production and packaging facilities all at the building on Seaview Drive in Burin. Once operational, the facility could employ up to 50 people, producing eight thousand kilos of marijuana a year. Oceanic Releaf is hoping to plant its first seeds before the end of the year. Recreational marijuana will be legal in Canada on October 17th.

