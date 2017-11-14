On Tuesday morning, several cancer patients were turned away from the cancer clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor due to a lack of nursing staff. A source says as of today, there is no room for new clients until staffing is increased to sufficient levels.

Meanwhile, cancer patient Gabriel Ryan travelled from Robert’s Arm on Tuesday only to be told he couldn’t receive treatment because there weren’t enough nurses on staff. He worries that inconsistencies and missed appointments will make it more difficult to control the growth of his cancer.