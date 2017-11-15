Eastern Health is clarifying that the Grand Falls-Windsor Cancer Centre continues to accept new patients.

The health authority said in a statement Wednesday there was a “miscommunication about staffing levels at the centre” on Tuesday morning, which led to the appointments of two patients being postponed. Eastern Health says appropriate staff levels were, in fact, in place to treat patients.

Staff contacted one of the patients to offer an appointment the same day, while another patient’s appointment was rescheduled to later this week. Eastern Health apologized for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Eastern Health says there was no interruption to services at the site and patients will continue to receive the care they need.

The health authority released the statement after NTV News reported Tuesday that several cancer patients were turned away from the cancer clinic because of a lack of nursing staff.

Eastern Health says there is currently a full complement of permanent, full-time nursing staff in place at the Cancer Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor. The staff complement on this unit is three full-time equivalent employees.

Over the past six months, there have been some challenges maintaining a consistent supply of nursing relief staff due to the specialized nature of the Cancer Care program. This led to staff being unable to take regular blocks of annual leave over the summer months but vacation days were provided, where possible.

To address this, Eastern Health recently recruited to fill a vacancy in relief staff at the centre and an individual has been hired and will begin orientation on Nov. 20. Recruitment for other casual relief nurses is ongoing. In addition, Eastern Health is continuing to take other measures to address this issue such as:

Reviewing work flow and the model of nursing practice at the centre;

Working with our staff in the other Regional Cancer Centres in Central Health (Gander), Western Health and Eastern Health to provide relief; and,

Scanning other centres across country to identify further best practices in staffing.