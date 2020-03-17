With growing global concerns around COVID-19, local organizations are taking preventative steps by cancelling events and facilities across the province.
SCHOOL INFORMATION:
- Memorial University will suspend classes as of end-of-day Wednesday March, 18, returning remotely March 23.
- The College of the North Atlantic is suspending classes at end of day today (Monday, March 16) until Friday, March 20, when an academic plan will be released.
- All K-12 schools in Newfoundland and Labrador are closed effective immediately.
- Day cares and child care centres suspended
BUSINESS CLOSURES:
- GoodLife Fitness locations close across Canada.
- Bespoke cycle to close until further notice.
- Avalon Mall reduces hours Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m.
- Orangetheory Fitness studios close across Canada.
- MAX Fitness closed until further notice.
- Cineplex Inc. is closing all of its 165 theatres nationwide until at least April 2 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Bridie Molloy’s Irish Pub closed until further notice.
- Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries closed until further notice.
RECREATION CLOSURES:
- Recreation Facilities in St. John’s to Close:
- Recreation programming at city of St. John’s facilities are cancelled with the exception of after school programs, which continue as long as schools remain open.
- Rentals at facilities are cancelled until further notice. The Railway Coastal Museum and the Pippy Park Winter Activity Centre will also be closed; however, trails in Pippy Park will continue to be groomed.
- Public meetings at City Hall and our other facilities are cancelled; City Council will continue to meet, but meetings will closed to the general public until further notice. Council meetings are broadcast live at stjohns.ca
- City of Mount Pearl recreation facilities are closed to the public until further notice.
- The Mount Pearl Seniors Independence Group is cancelling all programs and activities (including 60+ Fitness programs) until further notice.
- All recreation facilities in the Town of Conception Bay South will be closed to the public until further notice.
- The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay suspends all publicly accessible programs and events at Town-owned facilities.
TRANSIT:
- Metrobus is still in operation. As a precautionary measure, the first seat on buses will be unavailable to riders. This is to exercise safe social distancing between operators and customers.
- Jiffy Cabs is still operation. Cars will be limited to three passengers as a result (The back seat). Vans will be limited to a maximum of five people (The back seats).
- Newfound Cabs is still in operation.
MUNICIPALITIES ACROSS THE PROVINCE:
City of St. John’s
- All public meetings and events hosted by the City are cancelled until further notice.
- Suspension of recycling collection for the next two weeks
- Limited access to Humane Services; please call ahead to arrange a time to pick up pets, as part of an adoption or to collect a lost animal
- The City Archives building (15 Terra Nova Road) is closed to the public until further notice
City of Mount Pearl
- All City-hosted events for the month of March are cancelled.
- Going forward, public council meetings will be closed to the public until further notice.
Town of Paradise
• All Town facilities, including the Town Hall, are closed to the public.
• The Town will maintain core services of water testing, snow / ice control, municipal enforcement, and garbage collection (as per the regular garbage schedule).
• Recycling collection is suspended.
Town of Clarenville
- All public access to the Town Hall will be limited to appointment only.
- All Council meetings will be closed to the public but can be viewed on-line via our website and social media sites.
