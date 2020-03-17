With growing global concerns around COVID-19, local organizations are taking preventative steps by cancelling events and facilities across the province.

SCHOOL INFORMATION:

Memorial University will suspend classes as of end-of-day Wednesday March, 18, returning remotely March 23.

The College of the North Atlantic is suspending classes at end of day today (Monday, March 16) until Friday, March 20, when an academic plan will be released.

All K-12 schools in Newfoundland and Labrador are closed effective immediately.

Day cares and child care centres suspended

BUSINESS CLOSURES:

RECREATION CLOSURES:

Recreation Facilities in St. John’s to Close:

Recreation programming at city of St. John’s facilities are cancelled with the exception of after school programs, which continue as long as schools remain open.

Rentals at facilities are cancelled until further notice. The Railway Coastal Museum and the Pippy Park Winter Activity Centre will also be closed; however, trails in Pippy Park will continue to be groomed.

Public meetings at City Hall and our other facilities are cancelled; City Council will continue to meet, but meetings will closed to the general public until further notice. Council meetings are broadcast live at stjohns.ca

City of Mount Pearl recreation facilities are closed to the public until further notice.

The Mount Pearl Seniors Independence Group is cancelling all programs and activities (including 60+ Fitness programs) until further notice.

All recreation facilities in the Town of Conception Bay South will be closed to the public until further notice.

The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay suspends all publicly accessible programs and events at Town-owned facilities.

TRANSIT:

Metrobus is still in operation. As a precautionary measure, the first seat on buses will be unavailable to riders. This is to exercise safe social distancing between operators and customers.

Jiffy Cabs is still operation. Cars will be limited to three passengers as a result (The back seat). Vans will be limited to a maximum of five people (The back seats).

Newfound Cabs is still in operation.

MUNICIPALITIES ACROSS THE PROVINCE:

City of St. John’s

All public meetings and events hosted by the City are cancelled until further notice.

Suspension of recycling collection for the next two weeks

Limited access to Humane Services; please call ahead to arrange a time to pick up pets, as part of an adoption or to collect a lost animal

The City Archives building (15 Terra Nova Road) is closed to the public until further notice

City of Mount Pearl

All City-hosted events for the month of March are cancelled.

Going forward, public council meetings will be closed to the public until further notice.

Town of Paradise

• All Town facilities, including the Town Hall, are closed to the public.

• The Town will maintain core services of water testing, snow / ice control, municipal enforcement, and garbage collection (as per the regular garbage schedule).

• Recycling collection is suspended.

Town of Clarenville