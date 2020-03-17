SHARE

With growing global concerns around COVID-19, local organizations are taking preventative steps by cancelling events and facilities across the province.

SCHOOL INFORMATION: 

  • Memorial University will suspend classes as of end-of-day Wednesday March, 18, returning remotely March 23.
  • The College of the North Atlantic is suspending classes at end of day today (Monday, March 16) until Friday, March 20, when an academic plan will be released.
  • All K-12 schools in Newfoundland and Labrador are closed effective immediately.
  • Day cares and child care centres suspended

BUSINESS CLOSURES:

RECREATION CLOSURES: 

  • Recreation Facilities in St. John’s to Close:
  • Recreation programming at city of St. John’s facilities are cancelled with the exception of  after school programs, which continue as long as schools remain open.
  • Rentals at  facilities are cancelled until further notice. The Railway Coastal Museum and the Pippy Park Winter Activity Centre will also be closed; however, trails in Pippy Park will continue to be groomed.
  • Public meetings at City Hall and our other facilities are cancelled; City Council will continue to meet, but meetings will closed to the general public until further notice. Council meetings are broadcast live at stjohns.ca
  • City of Mount Pearl recreation facilities are closed to the public until further notice.
  • The Mount Pearl Seniors Independence Group is cancelling all programs and activities (including 60+ Fitness programs) until further notice.
  • All recreation facilities in the Town of Conception Bay South will be closed to the public until further notice.
  • The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay suspends all publicly accessible programs and events at Town-owned facilities.
-Advertisement-

TRANSIT:

  • Metrobus is still in operation. As a precautionary measure, the first seat on buses will be unavailable to riders. This is to exercise safe social distancing between operators and customers.
  • Jiffy Cabs is still operation. Cars will be limited to three passengers as a result (The back seat). Vans will be limited to a maximum of five people (The back seats).
  • Newfound Cabs is still in operation.

MUNICIPALITIES ACROSS THE PROVINCE: 

City of St. John’s

  • All public meetings and events hosted by the City are cancelled until further notice.
  • Suspension of recycling collection for the next two weeks
  • Limited access to Humane Services; please call ahead to arrange a time to pick up pets, as part of an adoption or to collect a lost animal
  • The City Archives building (15 Terra Nova Road) is closed to the public until further notice

 City of Mount Pearl

  • All City-hosted events for the month of March are cancelled.
  • Going forward, public council meetings will be closed to the public until further notice.

Town of Paradise

   •   All Town facilities, including the Town Hall, are closed to the public.
•   The Town will maintain core services of water testing, snow / ice control, municipal       enforcement, and garbage collection (as per the regular garbage schedule).
•   Recycling collection is suspended.

 

Town of Clarenville

  •  All public access to the Town Hall will be limited to appointment only.
  • All Council meetings will be closed to the public but can be viewed on-line via our website and social media sites.

 

-Advertisement-