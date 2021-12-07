The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is raising concerns about some political parties accessing the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy last year. Among them was the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador, the only one in this province to do so. All major federal parties, including the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP, also accessed the program. The provincial Liberal party says it ceased fundraising in 2020 but kept staff employed and maintained contractual obligations thanks to federal support programs. The party said any required repayments will be made.