Canadian Red Cross closing Gander office

The Canadian Red Cross has decided to close its part-time depot in Gander. The office provides temporary loans of wheelchairs, crutches, walkers and other safety equipment.

The organization says the demand in Gander has been modest, so they’re identifying a smaller space that would be suitable for the loan program.

While they say the program will continue to be offered in Gander, volunteers like Jean Dillion are not impressed with the decision. Dillion says while it’s a done deal, they are continuing to speak out about the importance of maintaining the office.

The lease will expire in April.