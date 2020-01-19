Canadian Forces troops have arrived in Newfoundland to assist with blizzard recovery.

Joint Task Force Atlantic tweeted video of the troops arriving at St. John’s International Airport on Sunday evening. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan promised 150-200 troops by the end of the day, with a surge to 250-300 on Monday.

The provincial government has asked the Canadian Forces to assist with snow removal, transportation, search and rescue and care for the elderly. Sajjan said specific tasks would be determined by experts on the ground.