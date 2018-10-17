Recreational marijuana is now legal in all of Canada, and Ian Power and Nikki Rose made history as the first people in the country to legally purchase it.

Here it is the first sale at Tweed, one of the first sales in NL, in Canada @NTVNewsNL @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/ck85BLDLPx — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) October 17, 2018

Hundreds of people lined up as early as 8 pm on Tuesday night, at the Tweed store in St. John’s, NL, waiting for the clock to strike 12 to purchase the first legal cannabis in Canada.

The line up outside has only grown in size as people wait to legally buy Marijuana @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/6BCLyAgUtb — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) October 17, 2018