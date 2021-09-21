Polls have closed in Newfoundland and Labrador, and federal election results are pouring in.

Seamus O’Regan has retained his seat in St. John’s South – Mount Pearl.

He was first elected as the Member of Parliament for St. John’s South—Mount Pearl in 2015.

Originally from St. John’s, Newfoundland, Minister O’Regan was raised in Goose Bay, Labrador.

And Seamus O’Regan has been declared the winner for St. John’s South – Mount Pearl. Lots of clapping and cheering.@NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/eTklyy5PzZ — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) September 21, 2021

Ken McDonald has retained his seat in Avalon.

McDonald was the Liberal candidate for the riding of Avalon in the 2015 Canadian federal election.

McDonald was Conception Bay South’s councillor for Ward 3 from 1993-1996 and from 2009-2013

Yvonne Jones has been re elected in Labrador.

Yvonne Jones was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Labrador in 2013.

Before entering federal politics, Ms. Jones served as mayor of her hometown, Mary’s Harbour, from 1991 to 1996, and as a member of the House of Assembly of Newfoundland and Labrador for Cartwright-L’anse au Clair from 1996 to 2013.

Gudie Hutchings has retained her seat in Long Range Mountains.

Hutchings was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains in 2015.