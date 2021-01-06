Alex Newhook and Dawson Mercer will bring home silver medals from the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Team Canada fell short against the United States in Tuesday night’s gold medal final in Edmonton. Canada had thoroughly dominated every other team it faced in the tournament, but was unable to solve American goaltender Spencer Knight in a 2-0 loss in the championship game.

Newhook and Mercer finished the tournament with six points each. Newhook had three goals and three assists, while Mercer had two goals and four assists.