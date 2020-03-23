Canada Post workers were sent home from their office on Kenmount Road after being told that one of their co-workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The postal worker had attended a funeral at Caul’s Funeral Home, where they were believed to have come into contact with the virus. Premier Dwight Ball said Monday he was aware of the situation at Canada Post.

It is unclear at this point how long the sorting plant will be closed, or when mail delivery is expected to resume.

Canada Post released the following statement to the media:

“The Public Health Authority in St. John’s has confirmed a Canada Post employee has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Employees who work at our facility on Kenmount Road were informed and sent home to await for further direction. We are working with public health authorities to provide any assistance and will continue to follow their direction to keep our people and the community safe. Mail and parcels will not be delivered in St. John and Mount Pearl today. We will continue to evaluate the situation and provide further updates.​”