Postal workers on the Avalon Peninsula have walked off the job, joining the series of rotating strikes happening across Canada.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced this morning that workers went on strike at 8 o’clock. The strike impacts almost 400 workers from St. John’s to Clarenville and, according to the union, it’s uncertain how long the strike will last. In other parts of the country, some rotating strikes have lasted 24 hours, while others have lasted longer. The strike on the Avalon is part of a national CUP-W rotating strike effort.

The union’s demands from the postal service include improved job security, an end to forced overtime, and improvements to health and safety protection.

NTV is covering the story and will have more details at 6.