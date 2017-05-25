He inspired a nation with his Marathon of Hope. Now Terry Fox is being celebrated by Canada Post with a commemorative stamp, which was unveiled a stone’s thrown away from where Fox began his quest. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
