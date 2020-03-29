Canada Post will resume mail delivery in the city of St. John’s and Mount Pearl tomorrow, Monday, March 30.

In a statement Canada Post says they were informed on March 23 that an employee in St. John’s had tested positive for COVID-19, and operations were temporarily shut down.

“The entire facility has been sanitized and vehicles will be completed before Monday. We have also put additional physical-distancing measures in place throughout the facility.”

Canada Post says that while delivery of mail and parcels will resume – they are asking communities to be patient. The company says they are working with federal and provincial partners to prioritize socio-economic cheques, and get them delivered as quickly as possible.