Mail delivery in St. John’s and Mount Pearl will be suspended for the rest of the week after an employee tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The corporation released the following statement Wednesday.

“To ensure we are taking every precaution, the Kenmount Road facility will remain closed until the Public Health Authority is able to confirm and assure us that their contact tracing activity is complete and we are safe to resume providing service to the community. We are now in the process of reaching out to inform our employees and bargaining agents. Since closing on Monday, we have completed a second deep-cleaning and thorough sanitization of the facility. We will continue to follow the guidance of Eastern Health and are providing any assistance we can. We are putting the safety of our people and the community first.

“Delivery of mail and parcels will continue to be suspended in St. John’s and Mount Pearl for the remainder of the week and delays should be expected elsewhere. We will resume operations at the facility when it is deemed by health authorities as safe to do so and will keep customers informed. We are also working on contingency plans to distribute provincial and federal socio-economic cheques. We know these cheques are important and will share details as soon as possible. Post offices outside the Kenmount Road facility remain open and we ask customers to practice social-distancing and patience when visiting.

“This is a difficult time for all of us. We are doing everything possible to put safety first, support our people and keep them and those who depend on us informed.”