Postal service in Newfoundland continues to be impacted by the effects of the snowstorm and the ongoing state of emergency in St. John’s and other communities.

Canada Post says it is doing its best to provide service while operating out of full respect for the extensive efforts to clear the snow and restore vital services. As a result, regular service standards are temporarily suspended until further notice.

There is currently no delivery in the Avalon East area, including St. John’s and Mount Pearl. We are assessing this daily, keeping in mind the safety of our employees and the status of the recovery efforts. At this point we don’t anticipate being able to resume delivery until next week.

Best efforts are being made to deliver parcels, Lettermail and Smartmail items where possible across the province, but delays should be expected.

With the closure of the St. John’s International Airport, Xpresspost and lettermail from out of province has not arrived in or left the province since Thursday, January 16. These products will not arrive or leave until the state of emergency is lifted and the airport and St. John’s mail processing plant reopen.

Once the states of emergency are relaxed or lifted, customers should continue to expect significant delivery delays as we work to recover. Recovery plans are being implemented to process items as quickly as possible. We will also work to clear community mailboxes for safe access while not impeding municipal snow clearing efforts.

Retail offices are open where they can safely do so throughout the province and are accepting items.