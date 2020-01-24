Canada Post aims to resume delivered in the Avalon east area next week.

Mail delivery was suspended because of the state of emergency in St. John’s. Canada Post provided an update Thursday on its plans to return to service.

St. John’s International Airport and the St. John’s mail processing plant have resumed partial operations, and we have begun to process mail and parcels. Items destined for addresses in areas that are not affected by the ongoing state of emergency will be delivered as soon as possible. Items destined for addresses in the Avalon East area, including St. John’s and Mount Pearl, will be delivered starting next week. All outbound mail and parcels will be transported out of Newfoundland to their destinations as soon as possible.

There is currently no delivery in the Avalon East area, including St. John’s and Mount Pearl. We are assessing this daily, keeping in mind the safety of our employees and the status of the recovery efforts. At this point we don’t anticipate being able to resume delivery until next week.

Best efforts are being made to deliver parcels, Lettermail and Smartmail items where possible across the province, but delays should be expected.

Once the states of emergency are relaxed or lifted, customers should continue to expect significant delivery delays as we work to recover. Recovery plans are being implemented to process items as quickly as possible. We will also work to clear community mailboxes for safe access while not impeding municipal snow clearing efforts.

Retail offices are open where they can safely do so throughout the province and are accepting items.