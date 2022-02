There is uncertainty in St. Lawrence after news that the local mining operation was placed in interim receivership. Canada Fluorpsar Inc. is a major employer in the town, and Mayor Kevin Pittman says the economic impact of losing the mine would be devastating. The mine opened in 2017 with the help of a $17-million loan from the provincial government. The province says the loan is still current as is due by December. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.