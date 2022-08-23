Canada and Germany signed a “declaration of intent” in Stephenville Tuesday to form a “Hydrogen Alliance” between the two countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to western Newfoundland for a trade show, where companies were showing off their proposed hydrogen projects. Premier Andrew Furey welcomed the announcement.

“The purpose of the Declaration of Intent is to promote opportunities for a bilateral trade relationship pertaining to hydrogen and its derivatives, as well as hydrogen-related technologies, and to accelerate the expansion of the hydrogen industry and the improvement of infrastructure and supply chains,” the provincial government said in a news release. “The German government’s focus is on green hydrogen, which is hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources, such as wind, that do not emit carbon.”

On April 5, 2022, the province announced it would lift its moratorium on commercial wind energy developments to develop this valuable renewable energy resource with a focus on meeting global demand and furthering our work to tackle climate change. On July 26, 2022, the government released Guidelines: Nominating Crown Lands for Wind Energy Projects. The Guidelines outlined a two-phased approach:

Call for Land Nominations: Interested parties may nominate areas within which they wish to develop wind energy projects by October 1, 2022. Nominations will inform the selection of a land area(s) to be included in subsequent Calls for Land Bids. Call for Land Bids: A Call for Land Bids will be issued by mid-December 2022. The Nominations process will be used to inform the competitive Bids process, which will enable the development and use the province’s wind energy resources in a fair and transparent way, and in a manner that ensures the greatest long-term benefits.

In the past year, over a dozen companies have contacted the Provincial Government and/or N.L. Hydro, expressing interest in using the province’s wind energy resources and/or the Interconnected Electricity System, primarily to power the production of hydrogen/ammonia for export. The Provincial Government has also been engaged with various industry associations and governments interested in pursuing opportunities for Newfoundland and Labrador to be a green hydrogen/ammonia supplier.

The provincial government launched the Province’s Renewable Energy Plan in December 2021. The five-year economic development plan includes a number of action items related to the production of green hydrogen, including the drafting of a Hydrogen Development Action Plan.