Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan announced an agreement in principle has been reached with France regarding 3Ps cod for the 2021 fishing season. Both countries intend to support a TAC of 1,346 t, a 50 per cent TAC reduction from last year.

Given that the stock is in the critical zone, a TAC reduction is necessary. The reduced fishing effort will allow the fishery to remain open, while promoting growth of the stock. Additionally, Canada has committed to work with stakeholders and harvesters over the coming year to develop a rebuilding plan for 3Ps cod in advance of 2022 discussions and to continue to move forward with full, robust, and comprehensive science assessments on this important species. This will help create a more sustainable fishery for future generations.

Further, Canada and France have agreed in principle on a rollover of TACs for 3Ps Witch flounder, Unit 2 Redfish, and 3Ps Iceland scallop, and to maintain a moratorium for 3Ps American plaice.

Since 1994, Canada and France (in respect of Saint Pierre and Miquelon) have co-managed fish stocks, including cod in the 3Ps zone off the south coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. Under the Procès-Verbal Agreement, the two countries meet annually to negotiate management measures, including the total allowable catch (TAC) of shared stocks in the North Atlantic.