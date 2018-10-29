Police are seeking your help in identifying the man responsible for a recent armed robbery in St. John’s.

On Friday, Oct. 19, around 4:30 a.m., RNC officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Esso Service Station on Newfoundland Drive. Staff reported that a man entered the store armed with an undisclosed weapon and demanded cash. The suspect fled the store prior to police arrival with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as being a Caucasian man between 20-30 years old, 5’7” – 5’10” tall and between 140-150 pounds. At the time of the offence, he was wearing a black sweater with white horizontal stripes and grey pants.

Anyone with any information on this armed robbery is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.