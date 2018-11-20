Police in St. John’s are looking for your help in identifying the person responsible for a brazen daytime residential break and entry in Paradise.

On November 9, 2018, the RNC responded to a home on Summit Drive after a resident came home and discovered that their home had been broken into. The suspect smashed out glass to the front entryway of the home to gain access. A quantity of personal belongings and valuables were stolen during the break and entry. CCTV video obtained from the resident shows a male suspect on the property just after 2:00 pm at which point he forces his way through the front door.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at: www.nlcrimestoppers.com.