The Victoria Day long weekend is the unofficial start of summer, with thousands of people going camping. NTV’s Amanda Mews went to Pippy Park to get the skinny on why kids love camping so much.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.