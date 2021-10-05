A camper van was destroyed by fire last evening. Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department were called to Blackhead Crescent, in Shea Heights, shortly after 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find the recreational vehicle fully alight in the driveway of a home. Crews laid an attack line and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area a water tanker was summoned from Brookfield Fire Station as a precaution, however it was not needed. Firefighters were on scene for over an hour to ensure no hot spots remained. There were no injuries reported.