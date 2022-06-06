An elderly couple died after a fire at their residence in Campbellton over the weekend.

Lewisporte RCMP were called Saturday by a concerned neighbour who was checking in on the couple. A fire, which appeared to have extinguished itself, had broken out inside the home and was not detected. The couple, both in their eighties, were found dead inside the residence.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are engaged and the investigation is continuing.