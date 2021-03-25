The provincial cabinet has approved about $2 billion in spending to keep government operating while the House of Assembly is dissolved.

The recent COVID outbreak forced a delay in the provincial election, preventing the House from reconvening so it could pass interim supply by the end of the fiscal year on March 31. All government spending must normally be approved by the legislature, but the Financial Administration Act allows the cabinet to use special warrants to keep government operating while the House is dissolved.

Government’s expenses have been approved through a special warrant for a two-month period, April 1-May 31, for $2,086,721,900. Government operations include payroll, income support and other obligations such as the calling and awarding of tenders, as well as annual contractual obligations. The special warrant is based on allocations approved during Budget 2020 which were unanimously approved by the House of Assembly in November 2020.

The Financial Administration Act allows for up to four months of spending when the House of Assembly is dissolved. Two months was deemed to be enough with the understanding that the House of Assembly will be reconvened as soon as possible after the election to debate interim supply.

The results of the election will be released at noon on Saturday. Those results are expected to be certified next Tuesday so the new legislature can then be sworn in about two weeks after that.