Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has announced a relaxation of travel restrictions in Newfoundland and Labrador.
As of Monday, August, 31. people who own cabins and secondary homes in the province will be allowed to enter. These individuals will still have to self-isolate for 14 days when they enter the province, and will have to show proof of ownership of property upon arrival.
