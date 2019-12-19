The C-NLOPB has suspended production-relation operations on the Terra Nova FPSO.

The C-NLOPB’s Chief Safety Officer has determined that Suncor is not compliant with regulatory requirements under the Atlantic Accord Implementation Acts to maintain and comprehensively inspect equipment critical in the safe operation of the installation, to ensure repairs are carried out in a timely manner, and to ensure that mitigation measures are effective in minimizing hazards. Specifically, the CSO has found that those requirements have not been met with respect to the availability of redundant fire water pump systems onboard the installation.

Production-related operations are to be suspended in a safe, controlled and environmentally prudent manner while maintaining the integrity of the installation. The suspension will continue until the operator has addressed this matter to the satisfaction of the CSO.