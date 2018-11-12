A farmer in Conception Bay South is warning people to stay away from a cow that escaped last week. That’s after a man was sent to hospital during an attempt to capture the animal.

The 1,000-pound cow, Coco, jumped the fence and escaped last Thursday.

“She went over the fence just like a moose, she never touched it,” Barry Scott said.

The cow hasn’t been seen since Saturday evening when she was spotted on the C.B.S. rail bed. Attempts to capture her turned dangerous when the year-and-a-half-old cow charged one of the men trying to capture her.

Scott fears Coco will attack again. She had been put out to pasture and was only brought inside two weeks ago. The day she escaped was the first day the cow was out of the barn. People have been looking for her ever since. Scott hopes to be able to recapture Coco as she is a $1,500 investment, but he knows in all likelihood the cow will have to be put down.

Scott is asking people to check their yards. There have been sightings in the Robert’s Road and Andrews Road areas, as well as between Comerfords and Coates Raod. Scott says Coco is very scared and nervous.

He advises people not to approach her. If you see Coco, contact one of the following people:

Bradley: 693-5308

Barry: 727-1025

Kelly: 685-8411

Faye: 685-6661

Louise: 744-2338