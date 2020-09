It’s official.

Former Premier Dwight Ball confirmed he is resigning from his seat in Humber-Gros Morne. It allows Premier Andrew Furey an opportunity to secure a seat in the House of Assembly. An exact date for a byelection has yet to be determined, although some believe it could be early next month.

Premier Furey officially became the province’s 14th premier late last month following a provincial Liberal leadership race.

Voting day has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 6.