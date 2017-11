A federal by-election will be held in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity on Dec. 11, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.

The eastern Newfoundland seat became vacant when former cabinet minister Judy Foote resigned in September. At least five people have announced they are running for the Liberal nomination. The Conservatives and NDP have not announced their candidates yet.

Three other federal districts across the country will also hold by-elections on the same day.