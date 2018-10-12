Northern Arm still has just one town councillor amid an ongoing dispute. Now there is concern that it will be difficult to find candidates for the upcoming by-election. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.