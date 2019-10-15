Lyndon Butler will remain in custody until at least Thursday after being arrested Friday with a handgun. Butler, who is facing eight-firearm-related charges in connection with a traffic stop in Conception Bay South, made a brief appearance in provincial court in St. John’s this morning. The 29-year-old was scheduled for a bail hearing this morning. He is being represented by high profile lawyer Jerome Kennedy. The Crown is opposed to Butler’s release. Butler consented to remain in custody until a bail hearing can take place. Fire years ago, Butler was acquitted of murder charges that stemmed from the shooting death of Nick Winsor, Philip Pynn, the co-accused in that case, was convicted on manslaughter.

