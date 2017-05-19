It is the first long weekend of the summer and it’s also Canada Road Safety week. As such, people heading out to the cabin can expect to see an increased police presence of the province’s roads.

Parked in an unmarked police vehicle just off an overpass overlooking the Trans Canada Highway, Sgt. Paul Didham uses a laser radar gun to catch speeders. He says speeds today were on average over 125 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Sgt. Didham doesn’t give chase. Instead, he uses a police radio to contact waiting marked policer cars waiting up the road. They give chase and ticket the speeding drivers.

Cpl Trevor O’Keefe says it is the first long weekend and they expect heavy traffic, and are prepared for it.

While the traditional checkpoints bring attention to highway safety, this type of enforcement using laser radar is very effective.

Sgt. Didham says the goal of both forces, who are joined this weekend by highway enforcement officers and liquor inspectors, is to make the province’s roads safer. Highway Enforcement will be doing inspections and removing any unsafe vehicles they find from the roads.

Hopefully this is something you won’t see while you enjoy the first long holiday weekend of the season.