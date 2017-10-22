Police were kept busy in the downtown core last night. Around 11:00 pm, the RNC learned of a man breaking into parking meters in the area. The 19 year-old male as arrested and charged with theft and breach of court orders. He will appear in WASH court today.

Again before midnight RNC were called to the downtown area where investigation unfolded surrounding a stolen wallet. An altercation was reported where one man was approached and robbed. The victim reports being confronted by a lone male who demanded the he handover the wallet. The suspect then fled the scene; officers searched the area with negative results. No injuries were reported during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.