There was plenty of laughs and loose change to go around at the annual busker festival in St. John’s. A mix of jugglers, magicians and acrobats who delighted crowds in the downtown this weekend. Organized by downtown St. John’s, the busker festival is all about bringing performance to the streets and featured Canadian and international acts over three days and three stages. And if you’re wondering, ‘hey how’d he do that’, well there’ still time to check out the fun — the busker festival runs until 10 o’clock tonight.
