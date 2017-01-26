Businessman Ches Penney dead at age 84

The province has lost one of its most successful and respected businessmen. Ches Penney has died at the age of 84.

Ches Penney was one of the most successful entrepreneurs Newfoundland and Labrador has ever known, but he never sought the spotlight.

Not everyone recognized his face, but his companies were well known: Pennecon Construction, the St. John’s dry dock, and various car dealerships across province. At one time he was the main shareholder of Ocean Choice International.

Ches Penney was also known as a philanthropist, giving generously to various charities, which earned him the Red Cross humanitarian of the year award and the Order of Canada.