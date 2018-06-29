The province’s plan to invite private partners to take a look at Marble Mountain is generally meeting favourable reviews on the west coast. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.