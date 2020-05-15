Beginning on Tuesday, May 19, the Residential Drop Off (RDO) at Robin Hood Bay will also accept bulk garbage items; this is in addition to bagged garbage and metal, announced May 11.

The City of St. John’s is asking residents to drop off their waste on the following schedule to cut back on traffic:

TUESDAY Surnames A-J

WEDNESDAY Surnames K-O

THURSDAY Surnames P-T

FRIDAY Surnames U-Z

The RDO will be closed on Monday, May 18 for the Victoria Day Holiday. Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours Thursdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for users with any surname that cannot make it during regular business hours. The site will remain closed on Saturdays.