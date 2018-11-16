The Canadian Coast Guard received a report that the Bulk carrier Centennial Harmony was in distress after stormy weather on Thursday evening.

The vessel that was reported to be about 180 nautical miles east-southeast of the Avalon Peninsula, is now safe.

#CCGLive: M/V Centennial Harmony is no longer requesting assistance at this time. Although the situation has stabilized, power has been restored and vessel and crew are safe. We will continue to monitor the situation. — Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) November 16, 2018

Earlier story:

Panamanian-registered bulk carrier Centennial Harmony is in distress.

The vessel and its 21-person crew was last reported by the Marine Traffic vessel tracking site to be about 180 nautical miles east-southeast of the Avalon Peninsula. The vessel’s last port of call was Sept-IIes, Quebec.

A rescue operation involving the Canadian Coast Guard is underway. About two dozen crew members are believed to be on board. Marine traffic shows at least three supply vessels within 50 miles of the stricken vessel. Centennial Harmony was built in 2011.

Vessel Details

Length 292 m

Width 45 m

Draught Avg 14.4 m / …

Speed Avg/Max 12.6 kn / 17.5 kn