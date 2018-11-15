Panamanian-registered bulk carrier Centennial Harmony is in distress.

The vessel and its 21-person crew was last reported by the Marine Traffic vessel tracking site to be about 180 nautical miles east-southeast of the Avalon Peninsula. The vessel’s last port of call was Sept-IIes, Quebec.

A rescue operation involving the Canadian Coast Guard is underway. About two dozen crew members are believed to be on board. Marine traffic shows at least three supply vessels within 50 miles of the stricken vessel. Centennial Harmony was built in 2011.

Vessel Details

Length 292 m

Width 45 m

Draught Avg 14.4 m / …

Speed Avg/Max 12.6 kn / 17.5 kn